Easter: Taraba-Governor Elect, Agbu Kefas felicitates with Christians

Taraba State Governor-Elect, Agbu Kefas has felicitated with Christians on Good Friday in celebration of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

In his message, Agbu Kefas described Good Friday as a day to remember the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the sake of humanity. He made it known that the crucifixion of Jesus Christ showed how much Love Jesus Christ has for humanity.

He noted that the significance of Jesus’ crucifixion should push mankind to abide with one another in Love and unity just as Jesus Christ laid down his lives for every human including those that didn’t believe in him.

He urged Christians to observe prayers to surmount the challenges we face as a country as they engage in sober reflections of Good Friday.

‘’Good Friday is a special day to remember the sacrifices of Jesus Christ for the sake of humanity. His crucifixion portrayed the love Jesus Christ has for mankind and shows the extent of his selfless services.’’

‘’As we remember His crucifixion, it’s important we continue to abide in Love with one another beyond any differences just as Jesus Christ died for all. We should not only remember his crucifixion as an event but allow it penetrate into our lives and make a positive impact.’’

‘’As Christians, we believe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is an atonement for our sins and a pathway to redemption with God. I urge us to always remember this ultimate sacrifice and ensure we continue to uphold its significance.’’

‘’As we engage in the sober reflections of the significance of Good Friday, I enjoin us as Christians to largely observe prayers to surmount the challenges we face as a nation.’’

On behalf of the people of Taraba state, I wish you all a peaceful and happy Good Friday.’’