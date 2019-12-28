The Anambra Police Command has accused an operative of the Department of State Services attached to one Chief Emeka Eze of killing a domestic staff of his boss, Onyeocha Umuokwu, in Alor Community.

The spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Mohammed said: “On the 25/12/2019 at the residence of one Engr Emeka Eze ‘m’ of Umuokwu village Alor, a DSS personnel whose identity is yet unknown attached to a VIP allegedly fired gun shot at a cow in a bid to stop it from escaping but the bullet missed target and allegedly hit one Nnaemaka Nnabuenyi (a domestic staff of the said Engineer) popularly known as Onyeocha and the victim died on the spot.The incident was not reported to Police.

“Police detectives led by DPO Nnobi Division visited the scene but neither the Engineer nor the victim’s relative are willing to provide any useful information that will aid Police investigation.

“However, Corpse was taken to the mortuary for autopsy and case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident please.”