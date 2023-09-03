Drug kingpin who recruited fake couple nabbed by NDLEA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a drug kingpin, Ngene Emmanuel Onyedikachi, who recruited a fake couple, Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum, arrested for ingesting 1.822kg and 1.50kg of Cocaine respectively at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on August 1, 2023 while on their way to India.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said Onyedikachi was arrested on August 25, 2023 at his residence, 28, Afolabi Brown Street, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos after an intensive surveillance that lasted 25 days.

READ ALSO:

During his interview, Onyedikachi confessed that the two suspects: Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelu, were introduced to him by another member of his syndicate, who he claimed he met at Zion Church in Cele area of Lagos State.

He explained that the drug was sourced from Guinea.

The suspect revealed that when he got information about the arrest of the fake couple, he threw away his old mobile phone along with the SIM cards to avoid being traced, adding that he became relaxed and refused to leave his house because the two couriers do not know his house since they have only met twice at different locations.

He said he was living in India before he returned to Nigeria in 2022 after the Indian authorities discovered that he was using Ivory Coast International passport.

A blue Acura Legend car was part of items recovered from his home during his arrest.