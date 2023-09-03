PDP sweeps all 18 seats in Edo LG polls

The Peoples Democratic Party has emerged triumphant in the Edo State local government election held on Saturday. Results released by the state independent electoral commission reveal that the PDP has secured wins in all 18 Local Government Areas.

In addition to the PDP, the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party were among the major political parties that took part in the election for Chairmanship and Councillorship of all the wards.

See full results below:

PDP: 16077

APC: 2519

LP: 2536

Ovia South West

APC: 5361

LP: 3216

PDP: 10,721

Total Registered: 89,897

Accredited: 21,442

Invalid: 429

Uhunmwode Local Government

Adodo O. Kenneth of PDP Declared

APC: 2317

LP: 1436

PDP: 15,615

Total Registered: 68,474

Accredited: 19,461

Valid; 19,431

Invalid: 27

Owan West Local Government

Ahonsi Dickson Idojemu of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 3825

LP: 2365

PDP: 13, 171

Total Registered:

Accredited: 19

Valid:

Invalid: 63

Akoko Edo Local Government

Tajudeen Alade Suleiman of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 5369

LP: 2083

PDP: 21,417

Total Registered: 95,711

Accredited: 28,957

Valid: 28, 957

Invalid: 10

Etsako East Local Government

Ato Benedicta of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 4076

LP: 1711

PDP: 16, 428

Total Registered:

Accredited:

Valid: 22, 269

Invalid:

Etsako Central Local Government

Obomigie Imokhae Solomon of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 7, 896

LP: 4, 606

PDP: 30, 594

Etsako West Local Government

Zimbiril Marvelous of PDP is Declared Winner

APC: 29, 445

LP: 23, 832

PDP: 98, 046

Total Registered:

Accredited:

Valid:

Invalid:

Ikpoba-Okha Local Government

DR. ERIC IYOBA OSAYANDE of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 3, 085

LP: 3, 857

PDP: 27, 768

Total Registered: 166,035

Accredited: 38,566

Valid: 37, 795

Invalid: 771

Ovia North East Local Government

Collins Osamede Ogbewe of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 636

LP: 617

PDP: 4, 869

Total Registered: 50, 554

Accredited: 6, 176

Valid: 6, 165

Invalid: 11

Igueben Local Government

Asueleme Clement of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 557

LP: 660

PDP: 5, 262

Total Registered: 63, 473

Accredited: 6, 551

Valid: 6, 540

Invalid: 11

Esan Central Local Government

Iyoha Paul of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 23, 885

LP: 14, 331

PDP: 47, 771

Total Registered: 129, 850

Accredited: 97, 299

Valid: 95, 942

Invalid: 1911

Orhionmwon Local Government

Ugiagbe Newman Oghomwen of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1616

LP: 1737

PDP: 14, 904

Total Registered:

Accredited:

Valid: 18, 317

Invalid: 21

Esan West Local Government

Aigbogun O. Collins of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1, 665

LP: 2, 183

PDP: 11, 963

Total Registered: 83, 811

Accredited: 15, 875

Valid: 15, 866

Invalid: 9

Esan South East Local Government

Imadegbeho Luis of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 1344

LP: 791

PDP: 16072

Total Registered:

Accredited:

Valid: 15, 866

Invalid:

Esan North East Local Government

Inegbe Paul of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 5550

LP: 3298

PDP: 20, 702

Total Registered: 101,006

Accredited: 29,680

Valid:

Invalid: 16

Owan East Local Government

Prince Aminu Kadiri of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 12, 203

LP: 7695

PDP: 35, 380

Total Registered:

Accredited:

Valid:

Invalid:

Egor Local Government

Hon. Eghe Ogbemudia of PDP Declared Winner

APC: 8, 308

LP: 10, 188

PDP: 70, 293

Total Registered: 347, 076

Accredited: 92, 554

Valid: 91, 047

Invalid: 1506

Oredo Local Government

Dr. Obaseki Tom Osazee of PDP Declared Winner