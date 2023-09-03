Primate Ayodele raises alarm, tells FG to expect political coups, revolution

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has assured the Federal Government of Nigeria that there will be no military coup in the country, but it should expect more political coups.

The position of the Man of God was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Sunday.

In it, Primate Ayodele explained that any plan for a military coup would fail in Nigeria because God has cancelled it for the country.

He stated that till eternity, there will be no record of a military coup, but a revolution is coming.

He noted that the revolution can be described as a political coup, a situation where people will use their votes to kick out every political office holder that isn’t performing as expected.

The Prophet advised the Federal Government not to panic over fears of a coup plot, but focus on working tirelessly for the good people of Nigeria in order to secure a bright future in the position currently occupied.

He also noted that the political coup applies to state governments too.

Primate Ayodele said: “There will be nothing like a military coup in Nigeria again from now till eternity, anybody sponsoring or planning it will fail.

“The only coup that will come up in Nigeria is a political coup where people will use their votes to reject any candidate they don’t want.

“There is a revolution in Africa and Nigeria will not be eluded, but it won’t come like a military coup in Nigeria, it will happen democratically.

“Instead of military officers, it will be carried out by citizens.

“They will vote out anyone that doesn’t perform well and any attempt to disrupt election processes will be revolted against.

“Apart from this, God has canceled anything called a military coup in Nigeria, there is no need for panic at all, it can’t stand in the country.

“It can’t succeed but the only thing is if you are not a good person, you won’t last long in power in the country because of the revolution I see.

“I want to advise the federal government and state governments not to panic or be conscious of a coup, it won’t happen.

“They should start working for the sake of Nigerians in order to secure their future. If not, this revolution will swallow them.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that Nigeria has the capacity to rule Africa, but bad leaders have made the country lose relevance on the continent.

He said: Nigeria is naturally blessed, economically blessed, and politically blessed but our problem is bad leaders that are possessed by satanic forces. If not, Nigeria has all it takes to rule Africa now and in the future.”