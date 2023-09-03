NDLEA intercepts ephedrine, skunk, laughing gas packed inside semovita, dry pepper

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted various quantities of ephedrine, skunk and nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, concealed in semovita packs and dry pepper.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, the drugs were being shipped to South Africa and Kenya through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State by members of Transnational Drug Trafficking Organizations.

He added that following the seizure, some members of the TDTO were promptly arrested, their mansions raided and luxury vehicles seized.

He said through credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives on August 25, 2023 intercepted a notorious drug trafficker, Suleiman Babatunde Oba, who is a member of a cartel distributing Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Ephedrine between Nigeria, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa, Mozambique and Europe.

Oba was arrested while attempting to board a Rwand Air flight to South Africa with two boxes loaded with ephedrine sealed in semovita packs.

The recovered substance is a precursor chemical and active ingredient in the production of methamphetamine.

READ ALSO:

Ogun TESCOM inducts new Principals, Vice Principals, advocates for professionalism

NYSC holds cultural carnival in Akwa Ibom to strengthen national unity

In his statement, Oba, who holds a South African passport, married to a South African lady and has lived there for over 20 years, identified Hakeem Babatunde Salami, who equally lives in Lagos and South Africa, as the head of the drug ring.

A follow up raid in the house of Salami located at 75, Wosilatu Dawodu Street, Ijesha, Aguda area of Surulere, Lagos State on August 28, 2023 revealed that he had fled the country on the same day Oba was arrested.

However, a white Toyota Venza car with registration number LSR 410 HT, a Mercedes Benz SUV marked LSD 998HP, phones and vital documents needed for further investigation were recovered from the house.

In August 2021, the Agency had seized 25.60kg ephedrine from a trafficker, Arua Emmanuel Onwuka, at the Lagos airport, a seizure that has also been traced to the same cartel whose identified members are currently on the run.

An official of the airport, Godwin Shedrack, aka Goddy, fingered as a member of the syndicate, is also under investigation.

In the same vein, an attempt by another syndicate to export 10.40kg skunk concealed with scent leaf and pepper, going to Nairobi, Kenya was equally thwarted by NDLEA operatives attached to the NAHCO export shed of the airport on August 26, 2023.

A suspect, Ekechukwu Sixtus Ndubuisi, has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Another bid to export a consignment of 180 canisters of laughing gas to South Africa by a freight agent, Oyekola Gbenga Akeem, for a fee of N2 million was also frustrated by operatives who seized the cargo and arrested the suspect.