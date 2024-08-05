Driver jailed one year for stealing company  vehicle

A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Abuja on Monday, sentenced a 37-year-old driver, Chukwuemeka Udeke, to one year imprisonment for stealing a company vehicle.

Senior Magistrate Theresa Ntem sentenced Udeke, following his guilty plea to breach of trust and theft.

This convict is sentenced to one year imprisonment to any correctional facility available to the court without option of fine,” she held.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel Donatus Abbah had told the court that on April 22, the convict’s employer, ECLAT HR consult located in Jabi, Abuja sent him to fill the company’s Toyota Camry with fuel.

Abbah said the convict drove the car to Enugu State and hid it, then traveled to Lagos to hide.

He added that the police arrested him in Lagos and he led them to Enugu, where the car was found.

The prosecution counsel said the offence is contrary to sections 312 and 287 of the penal code.

