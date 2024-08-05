BBNaija Season 9: Why Week 2 could change House dynamics 

The Week 1 of Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season has been intense. A full house with 28 housemates is a first of its kind on the show. With the housemates in pairs, this is expected to be a game of alliance and betrayal. After the first seven days, we have picked developing scenarios and activities that could shape events in the house this week:

The Custodian Tag: The duo became the first Custodian of the season after winning the first house challenge on the opening night.

They deployed their veto power to crown the Mbadiwe Twins as Head of House after a tie in the votes and also saved the Radicals on eviction Night. Now that “Streeze” has emerged as new Custodians, their use of the power from the previous week might make or mar their chances during the eviction show next Sunday.

Detaching Pair: During the show premiere, the “Shatoria” pair (Shaun and Victoria) made it clear that they are very good friends, but in a relationship. However, their bond of friendship is evidently the weakest in the house. They are hardly seen together, and they were the only pair to fail the sensory challenge during the Arena Games, as Shaun, when blindfolded, couldn’t identify Victoria’s scent from the five females brought to him. Shaun has been distracted by his newfound love, Wanni, while Victoria appears an introvert who hardly gets into conversations. Could this be a strategy or a sign of looming eviction? This week will surely reveal more.

The Wager Loss: No Loose Guard housemates lost their first wager to Big Brother after a poor presentation that was described by Biggie as “lacking imagination and coordination”. This simply means the house will have to survive the next seven days on very little food supply. With 26 housemates still left in the house, a food crisis looms, and this could linger for another week if they fail to win the next wager on Friday.

Streeze Dilemma: Going by the events that trailed their emergence as the new Custodians on Sunday, this pair is in for a week of dilemma, as every housemate now tries to be on their good books. Having seen the power Custodians wielded the previous week, the more friends you have in the house, the more difficult it is to use your custodian power. How many friends will Streeze have left next Sunday? Tile will tell.

Biggie’s Bag of Surprises: The Head of House in previous seasons used to enjoy eviction immunity, which has so far been rescinded this season. For now, the winner of the immunity challenge enjoys the privilege. Likewise, the HoH this season is being decided by votes instead of games. However, this trend could change in the next seven days, as Biggie is never short of cards in his bag of tricks.

With the situation of things in the house, it’s better to see things yourself than hear the rumours.

