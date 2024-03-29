Delta Killings: Traditional ruler declared wanted surrenders self

The traditional ruler declared wanted in connection with the killing of 17 Officers and Soldiers in Okuama, Delta State, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukeywe, has turned himself in to the police.

The Eagle Online recalls the Defence Headquarters on Thursday declared eight persons wanted over the killing.

The Eagle Online also recalls that those killed on March 14, 2024 were a Lieutenant Colonel, two Majors, one Captain and 13 Soldiers.

The Commissioner, Delta State Police Command, Abaniwonda Olufemi, confirmed on Thursday that Oghenerukevwe, who is the Urhukpe I of Emu Kindom, had turned himself in.

Olufemi said this was shortly after the Defence Headquarters declared him and seven others wanted.

Others declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters were a Professor of Physics, Ekpekpo Arthur; Andaowei Bakriri; Akevwru Omotegbo, aka Amagben; Akata David; Sinclear Oliki; Reuben Baru; and Igoli Ebi.