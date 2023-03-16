Delta 2023: I won’t take your welfare for granted, Oborevwori tells DESOPADEC staff

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for the March 18, 2023 election, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has assured staff of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission that he will not take their welfare for granted, if elected.

He said this in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday during a solidarity visit by the staff.

While saying that he has the capacity to pilot the affairs of the state effectively if elected, Oborevwori added stated that he will be a servant leader.

He said: “I want to thank all of you for this show of love.

“I will take this solidarity visit very seriously.

“I will build upon your welfare.

“Adequate attention will be given to the welfare of the staff of the Commission.

“I have been in the struggle, I am not a stranger, I am not a visitor, I am not from Diaspora.

“Your pain is my pain because I know your pain.

“I want to assure you that all your requests will be looked into if I am given the opportunity to be the next Governor of Delta State.”

According to Oborevwori, he is the only Speaker who has served the State House of Assembly for six years and more without crisis, adding: “I have the capacity to govern the State.

“Opportunity will be given to you people to nominate someone who knows the workings of the Commission to be in the transition committee because it is what will drive the policy of the government immediately I am sworn in.

“I will work according to the report presented by the transition committee.

“I believe that God will give us victory and please, do the needful on the election day.

“Please, mobilise your family, husband, wife, children to vote for me because a vote for me is a vote for unity, is a vote for development, is a vote for peace.

“We will sit down together and interface, we will partner together and take Delta State to enviable heights.”

The representatives of the ethnic nationalities in the Commission, assured the gubernatorial candidate of their total support in the March 18, 2023 governorship election and implored him to seriously look into their requests on assumption of office as governor.