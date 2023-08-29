Delay, adjournment of Kanu’s case proves FG has no evidence against  him – IPOB 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged that frequent court adjournments of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s case, show that the Federal Government FG is running away from the court because it does not have any evidence or case against him.

IPOB said it is “saddening” that the whole world has continued to watch as the Federal Government and the Nigerian courts continue to maltreat Kanu, through his continuous detention at the DSS custody in Abuja, despite the courts freeing him.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it was at a loss to understand where the delay and adjournment at the Supreme Court are coming from.

The statement reads in part:“IPOB movement led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wishes to ask once again what the Federal Government and Supreme Court are doing towards the illegal detention of Kanu in DSS custody in Abuja.

“It is obvious that the Federal Government has literally abandoned their appeal against Kanu at the Supreme Court because they have no case against an honest man devoted to the emancipation of the oppressed and downtrodden in our society.

“This being the biggest court case in the history of Nigeria, it is the duty of the Federal Government to insist on diligent prosecution of the case, rather than running away from their court. It is laughable that the person being prosecuted by the Federal Government is the person asking them to come to court.

“Is this not bizarre? What is it that the Federal Government is afraid of in pursuing a case they brought at the Supreme Court against Mazi Kanu? We would like to know, since the Federal Government and the Judiciary are reluctant to hear this matter, if there is any higher authority available for our leader to appeal to since it is not likely that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will ever hear this matter.

“It has come to our knowledge that a lot of the public discourse surrounding the legal issues at the heart of this case is fueled by ignorance in some quarters and blatant mischief-making in others. Therefore, it had become incumbent upon the noble family of IPOB to put the record straight.

“We make bold to say that the Supreme Court of Nigeria appears to be encouraging the illegal detention of our leader without any charge by failing to fix a date to hear a matter they had already sat twice over.

“This is unheard of, Supreme Court’s own rules provide for an accelerated hearing, why has this rule not been adhered to in a matter of this magnitude where Mazi Kanu has already been discharged by the Appeal Court of Nigeria.”

It restated that the delay in the case is an indication that the FG is hiding under a guise to continue to perpetuate illegalities against Kanu.

They insisted that Kanu’s continued detention is “arbitrary, unconstitutional and illegal” since he is not currently undergoing any trial before any court on any indictment whatsoever.

“The unfolding event at the Supreme Court is an indication that the Federal Government is hiding under the guise that the detention of our leader is lawful by relying on the unconstitutional Order for Stay of Execution. In extant criminal jurisprudence as practised in Nigeria, Stay of Execution is unknown to criminal law jurisprudence.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Federal Government to stop being afraid of our leader – Mazi Kanu – and have some decency to either prosecute their appeal at the Supreme Court or set him free,” IPOB Spokesperson said.