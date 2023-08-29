Why corporates and wealthy Nigerians should support TAF

Tamilore Areola Foundation, (TAF) held its first report presentation and fundraising event on Saturday 19th of August 2023 at the Upper Pavilion, Ikeja Golf Club. It was a two-in-one event, with the TAF Charity Golf Tournament held earlier in the day.

The event was part of activities marking the second anniversary of the foundation and served as a platform to provide a comprehensive overview of the foundation’s two-year activities and presentation of future plans.

Established in honour of the late Tamilore Areola, who passed away due to terminal illness in 2020, the foundation was conceived with the purpose of carrying forward the admirable work that Tamilore had passionately pursued during her lifetime.

Being a faith-based foundation, the event opened with a soul-stirring praise and worship session, followed by a heartwarming message by Mr Taiwo Oni, who shared a word of admonition tagged: “Show a Little Kindness.” Ikeja Golf Club Captain, Shina Akinyemi, in his welcome address emphasised how collective efforts can make a difference and change several lives in the country.

President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria, and CEO of X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, delivered the keynote address of the day. His words resonated deeply, applauding the foundation’s unwavering dedication to charitable endeavours, healthcare initiatives, and empowerment through entrepreneurship. Babaeko gave an open invitation to join hands in making a lasting difference. “Today, I stand as an advocate, I encourage you all to be part of this journey. Partner with TAF, donate to their course and volunteer your time and expertise. When we come together, we have the power to create waves of change that touch lives far and wide. Let us remember that empowering waves, impacting the world, one life at a time is not just a theme, but a call to action. Let’s be moved by the spirit of transformation that TAF embodies,” he said.

READ ALSO:

TAF co-founder, Jeffrey Adebayo took partners, donors and volunteers at the event through the two-year journey of the foundation. He highlighted how the foundation in the last two years, impacted over 800 lives under its Charity, New Path, and Isinmi Fund (healthcare) initiatives.

As contained in the report, the foundation, within two years, provided food and gift packs to over 600 people in Oworonshoki Community, Lagos and partnered with the Solid Teens and Youth Initiatives to reach out to The Children’s Correctional Centre in Mishin, Lagos, giving out food, clothing, books and other gift items.

Under its entrepreneurial development activities, TAF organised a free workshop on 25th March 2022 for young entrepreneurs seeking to improve their business strategies. A grant of N100,000 was given to two participants with the best business proposals. A two-day hands-on fashion workshop was also organised for 20 fashion enthusiasts in partnership with Lawiza Fashion, after which two outstanding participants were sponsored to a top fashion house in Lagos for a three-month course.

Under the ‘Startup to Scaleup’ initiative, TAF organised an ethical scaling and social media marketing session for startup entrepreneurs, with two participants receiving business grants of N100,000.00 each. Under Isinmi, TAF’s healthcare arm aimed at supporting cancer patients aged 25 years and below, the foundation supported a patient with N1,000,000.00 in financial assistance.

Jeffrey Adebayo the TAF co-founder of the foundation shared the foundation’s aspirations. He said with more support and funds, TAF will bolster administrative staffing and logistics to reach out to more less privileged individuals and communities.

Generous contributions were made by guess to further the foundation’s objectives for the upcoming year. The event concluded with the awarding of trophies to the winners of the golf tournament.

As the day drew to a close, attendees left with hearts full of inspiration and hope. The event showcased the incredible potential that lies within each act of kindness. The TAF report presentation and fundraising event was more than a gathering; it was a powerful reminder that together, we can ignite change, empower dreams, and transform lives.

For more information about the foundation and how you can support, visit their website @ https://tamiloreareola.org