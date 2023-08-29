Roma set to sign Chelsea striker Lukaku on season-long loan

Chelsea FC have agreed a season-long loan deal with Roma for Romelu Lukaku, the PA news agency understands.

The Serie A side will pay £8 million to take the wantaway striker for a year as a solution to the stand-off between player and club appears finally to be in sight.

PA understands that there is no obligation for the club to make the deal permanent.

Uncertainty had surrounded Lukaku, who joined Chelsea for £97.5 million in 2021.

He scored only eight Premier League goals in 26 games before being loaned out to Inter Milan last season.

Mauricio Pochettino hinted last week that he would be willing to consider reintegrating the Belgium international into his squad, if no deal for him to leave could be reached before Friday’s transfer deadline.

But that impasse was averted on Monday night after a deal was struck for the 30-year-old, who spent three years on Chelsea’s books between 2011-14.

He made just 10 appearances between loan spells at West Brom and Everton, to join up with ex-Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.