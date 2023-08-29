Wikki Tourists FC get new interim management

The Bauchi State Government has approved the constitution of the new Interim Management Committee for Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi.

This was revealed in a statement by the Information Officer, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Bashir Shehu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the club’s management was dissolved in July following the crisis that characterised the management leadership.

In the statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi, the ministry said it was pleased to announce that Governor Bala Mohammed had given his official approval for the constitution of interim management team for the club.

It said: “This move underscores the government’s commitment to revitalise and strengthen the operations of the state’s cherished football institution.

“The newly appointed interim management team is composed of highly experienced and dedicated professionals, each bringing a wealth of expertise in various aspects of football management.

“Their collective skills are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the club’s future endeavours, from player development to administrative efficiency.”

The interim management team comprise five members: Aminu Umar as Chairman; Alhassan Mohammed, member; Dauda Chiroma, member; Umar Said, member; with Sa’adu Chadi as Secretary

According to the statement, Wikki club has a rich history and legacy that had contributed to the state’s sports culture for years, adding: “With the backing of the state government and the newly appointed interim management, the club is poised to embark on a journey of rejuvenation and growth.

“Governor Mohammed is eager to witness the strides that the interim management will take to enhance the club’s performance, nurture young talents and promote spirit of sportsmanship and community engagement.”