Deeper Life hosts Global Crusade with Kumuyi, December retreat 

Global evangelisation effort gains momentum this December as renowned internationally acclaimed evangelist and Bible scholar, Dr. William F. Kumuyi, brings his global gospel campaign to Lagos.

The crusade is coming under the auspices of the Global Crusade with Kumuyi, a statement said.

It is scheduled to be held from December 21 to 26, 2023 at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre, KM 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

GCK, a monthly gospel crusade that is streamed via satellite and social media platforms from an alpha location to the rest of the world, is now in its third year and has provided a great opportunity for the salvation, healing and deliverance of thousands of people around the world.

This will make it the third time the global crusade has been hosted in the Lagos environment.

Since its debut in Abuja in 2021, the GCK ship has docked in virtually all the subregions of Nigeria as well as other countries such as Togo, Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia and, just last month, India.

According to the Deeper Life Bible Church Lagos Moderator, Pastor P. O. Oluwi, this month’s GCK coincides with and will run concurrently with the Deeper Life Global December Retreat, with the theme: “Emmanuel (God with us).”

The joint event is coming at a time when the country, and indeed the whole world, is experiencing very challenging times and is in dire need of divine presence and intervention even as the end of the present world system approaches.

Pastor Oluwi pointed out that the GCK has always been a collaborative effort involving the Christian Association of Nigeria and all its blocs and the present programme will be no exception.

He explained that the programme usually features three events: the Crusade, Ministers and Professionals Conference as well as Impact Academy (for youths).

He stated that given the flurry of activities in which gospel ministers are involved at this period of the year, the current programme will go without the Ministers Conference.

However, according to him, the Youth Impact is still embedded in the programme and will feature on the morning of December 26, the final day of the crusade.

Pastor Oluwi also hinted that the retreat activities will run from morning till late afternoon before the commencement of the daily crusade.

He said that the alpha location (DLICC), unlike other locations, will enjoy the extra benefit of full retreat activities on December 22 and 26,

The programme is, therefore, residential as participants will be housed and fed throughout the events.

Pastor Kumuyi, the convener of GCK, is billed to minister throughout the six-day power-packed global gospel crusade along with the gospel music minister, Cole Hastie, and other anointed servants of God.