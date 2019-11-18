A 20-year-old lady, Fortune, has narrated her ordeal in the hands of her father, a pastor in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Fortune said her father, the Presiding Pastor of Mount Zion Light House Full Gospel Church, Obio Imo Lane, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Apostle Williams Okon Bassey, started having sex with her when she was 13 years old.

She said without giving in to his demand for sex, he would not pay her school fees.

Bassey, whom Fortune said had impregnated her thrice, has been arrested by operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, said: “The victim stated that her father started having sexual intercourse with her at the age of 13.

“The continuous sexual assault led her to become pregnant on three different occasions and the pregnancies were aborted by her mother.

“She further revealed that the first time her father defiled her was in the church vestry.

“He threatened to place a curse on her if she dares tell anyone about his escapades.

“He also demands sex before paying her school fees or catering for her needs.”

MacDon also said October 31, one Anwanga Essien Udo of 7, Itiam Street, Uyo, aged 33, a Pastor with Restoration Bible Church, was arrested for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 10-year-old step-daughter(name withheld).

He added: “When she was left alone with him, rather than be a father to her, he opted to turn her to a sex-machine.”