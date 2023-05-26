Dabiri-Erewa congratulates Osibogun on election as Deputy Mayor of Buckingham

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa

(NiDCOM), has congratulated Dr Adekunle Osibogun on his election as the Deputy Mayor of Buckingham in England, UK for a period of one year.

In a congratulatory message signed by the NiDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur- Rahman Balogun, the Commission’s boss said the election came at the right time, thus putting Nigeria in the limelight.

She expressed her delight at yet another display of responsibility,

hardwork, diligence and talent, through Dr. Osibogun.

She, however, urged other Nigerians to find inspiration from the new

Deputy Mayor, by putting their names in history, and putting the country

in a positive image.

Osibogun is currently a Councillor representing Buckingham South on the

Buckingham Town Council.

He is also a Council member on Buckinghamshire County Council

representing Buckingham East.

He sits on both Councils as a member of the Conservative and Unionist

Party after the Council elections that took place on May 6, 2021.

Dr Osibogun’s tie to the community began in 2004 when he arrived in

Buckingham for his second undergraduate degree.

As the new Deputy Mayor, Dabiri-Erewa disclosed that Osibogun would assist the Town Mayor with Council meetings and promoting community focused initiatives; addressing residents concerns and overseeing the town’s public service departments to ensure they operate effectively.

Other responsibilities of his Office is to assist the Town Mayor

with administrative tasks relating to the daily operations of the town

council; representing the town at meetings with officials of other

government entities; examining and approving the proposed budget and

attending public events in his official capacity.