Customs boss rallies support for Serbia-bound wrestlers

The acting Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, says he is confident of a good outing for Nigerian wrestlers at the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia.

Adeniyi stated this on Saturday in Abuja at a special routine exercise/keep fit session for officers and men of the NCS.

The exercise also involved Serbia-bound Nigerian female wrestlers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that six female Nigerian wrestlers departed Nigeria for Serbia to represent Nigeria at the Championships shortly after the exercise.

The Customs boss said the Nigerian contingent was specially invited to the exercise/keep fit session so as to support them physically and psychologically ahead of their departure.

Adeniyi, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, described the federation as the best performing in terms of organisation and performance at international competitions.

He said: “This exercise is a special one because it is dedicated to our national female wrestling team that will be representing Nigeria at the World Championships in Serbia.

“If you look at all the federations inaugurated by the former Minister of Sports, the NWF happens to be one of the best, if not the best performing federation.

“The wrestlers have had a long camping period at the wrestling classics sponsored by the governor of Bayelsa to keep the athletes in good condition, so I believe we will do well in Serbia.”

Adeniyi stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace exercise and sports generally as a way of life, so as to remain healthy and more productive at work.

Earlier, Purity Akuh, national wrestling coach, assured on the readiness of the team to make Nigeria proud and bring back medals.

He said the team had prepared well for the championships, which also serves as the first qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Akuh said: “This is the first Olympics qualifiers and I am very optimistic.

“With our preparations, by the grace of God, we will make Nigeria proud, make the federation proud and bring back medals.”

NAN reports that Nigeria will be competing in the 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg categories.

The contingent comprises Olympic medalist, Blessing Oborududu, and Silver medalist at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships, Odunayo Adekuroye, among others.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships will be held from September 16 to 24, with close to 1,000 wrestlers competing in freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women’s Wrestling.