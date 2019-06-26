A prosecution witness, Deborah Samuel, on Wednesday told an FCT High Court, Maitama, that Mathew Anykoor and his late pregnant wife, Doorsu, had difficult marital life.

Anykoor is charged with three counts bordering on culpable homicide punishable with death.

Samuel, who is a policewoman attached to the Lugbe division of Nigeria Police, told the court that in the course of investigating the crime, she learnt that the defendant and the deceased had a long term marital issue which always resulted in domestic violence.

She said: “And any little misunderstanding, the suspect (defendant) would beat the deceased.

The witness said that on June 5, 2017, Anykoor beat up the deceased during an argument, adding that, “he pushed her and she fell to the ground”.

She added: “It was at that point she started gasping for air (breath), calling for help, which a close neighbour by name Janet rushed to her rescue and she was taken to the Wuse General Hospital.”

She told the court that Doorsu died before she was taken to the hospital.

She said: “She was operated on to remove the baby inside of her. The baby was confirmed dead due to the cruel act of the accused.”

The case, according to her, was reported at the Lugbe division by one Emmanuel Asuga, who she said made a statement to the police.

While being cross-examined by Ankyoor’s counsel, Ocheme Adama, the witness stated that she investigated the case and also visited the scene of the crime.

At the close of her testimony, the prosecuting counsel, Donatus Abah, informed the court that the prosecution was closing its case.

AccordIng to Abah, it was as a result of the difficulty the prosecution was facing in bringing its witnesses to court to testify.

Adama (defendant’s counsel) informed the court that the defence would open its defence instead of making of a no-case submission.

Sequel to this, Justice Peter Affen adjourned the case until July 22 for commencement of defence.

NAN reports that the police alleged that on June 5, 2017 at about 8. 30 p.m. at Lugbe Area of Abuja, the defendant caused the death of his wife, Doorsu, who was eight months pregnant, an offence punishable under Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

He was also accused of causing the death of an unborn child by an act amounting to culpable homicide as he on the said day caused the death of an unborn child of his wife, contrary to Section 236 of the Penal Code Law.

Anykoor, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.