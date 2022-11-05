Cross River State gets new Commissioner of Police

Sule Balarabe, a former Commander of the Nigeria Police contingent in Dafur, Sudan, has assumed duty as Commissioner of Police in Cross River State.

Balarabe, who took over from Aminu Alhassan, was the Commander of Mopol 27, Katsina State before his transfer.

He becomes the 43rd Commissioner of Police in Cross River State.

This was made known in a statement by the spokesperson of the command, SP Irene Ugbo, on Friday in Calabar.

The new Police Commissioner joined the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet Inspector on August 15, 1988 and subsequently served in different capacities.

Balarabe pledged to stamp out all forms of criminality in the state, and enjoined residents to sustain the existing collaboration with the police to make the state safe.





