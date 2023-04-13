CP Owohunwa commends professional performance of RRS

The Commissioner, Lagos State State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Thursday commended the Rapid Response Squad of the Command for their professional performance.

Owohunwa made the commendation during his first official visit to RRS Headquarters in Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on his verified Twitter handle, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Owohunwa commanded the team for their courage, sacrifice and discipline in policing the state, urging the officers to work more.

He said: “If there is any unit that has assisted me in stabilising the state more, it is RRS.

“They call you at any time, you respond.

“I have come to thank you for your sacrifice and that only God can continue to protect and reward the services you render to this state.”

The police boss also commended successive governments and the current administration of the state for the investments in the RRS.

Owohunwa was received by the RRS Commander, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, and his management team.