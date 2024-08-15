Court remands man, 53, for allegedly raping teenager

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 53-year-old man, Adekunle Ilesanmi, in Kirikiri Correctional centre for allegedly defiling a teenage girl.

The defendant, a trader, who resides at 21, Unity Street, Egbeda Idimu, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi refused to listen to the defendant’s plea.

Osunsanmi ordered him to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional centre until September 12, for Director of Public Prosecution’s) advice.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on July 21, at the defendant’s residence.

Raji said that the defendant and the victim, a 15-year-old girl, lived in the same compound.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was caught raping the girl in his apartment by some neighbours.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

