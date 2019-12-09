An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded a 37 year-old ex-policeman, Omosuyi Idowu, for allegedly killing a truck driver.

The Chief Magistrate, Charity Adeyanju, ordered that Idowu, who at the time of the incident was in the police force, should be remanded at a correctional service centre pending his bail application.

Adeyanju adjourned the case until December 27 for mention.

The defendant is facing a charge of manslaughter.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Uloh Goodluck, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 2 at a checkpoint at Uso in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo.

Goodluck told the court that the defendant shot the driver, Ado Saleh, on his head with an AK47 rifle.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Law of the Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Defence counsel, Ademola Ikujuni, urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file.