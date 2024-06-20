Court nullifies creation of 33 LCDAs by late Akeredolu

The Ondo State High Court in Akure on Thursday nullified the 33 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) created by late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Delivering judgment, Justice A.O Adebusuoye, described the LCDAs as inchoate and not lawfully created.

The court held that it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the state.

The court added that the Local Government Creation Law 2023 signed by late Akeredolu in Ibadan, outside the state ,was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Akeredolu had on September 9, 2023 assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs in the state.

The bill for the creation of the LCDAs was presented to the late governor by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Oladiji Olamide, during a ceremony at the governor’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.