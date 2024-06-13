Court extends Abba Kyari’s bail over mother’s death

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has been granted five additional days of bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja over his mother’s death.

Kyari, who had been remanded in jail for 27 months over drug-related offences, was in May granted temporary 14-day bail.

This was on compassionate grounds to mourn his deceased mother.

However, on Thursday, his lawyer pleaded with the court to approve his fresh motion dated June 11, 2024 for a five-day extension of the bail till June 19 when the main application for his bail would be determined.

He said Kyari has not done anything to interfere with the prosecution of the matter or violate the terms of his bail.

Prosecution counsel, Mike Kasa, objected to the initial application to extend the bail, but not the second motion to vary the bail terms.

Also Read:

Justice Nwite had earlier ordered Kyari to deposit the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

Justice Nwite also directed that the surety, who shall be his counsel in the matter, should deposit a copy of his call to bar certificate to the deputy registrar of the court.

Kyari was in 2022 arraigned on drug-related offences brought against him alongside ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspectors Simon Agirigba, John Nuhu and ASP John Umoru – who is said to be at large.

The two civilians earlier charged with them: Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne were convicted and jailed for two years each after they pleaded guilty to the offences.