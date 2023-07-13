Couple in police net for allegedly stealing cleric’s motorcycle

828 828

Operatives of the Yobe State Police Command have arrested a couple: Abdullahi Ibrahim and Khadija Ali, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle belonging by a Muslim cleric in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

This was contained in a statement issued by DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, the command’s Spokesman, in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim said Ibrahim, 21, and Ali, 20, on June 4 approached the cleric because they said they wanted to convert to Islam.

He said: “The suspects presented themselves as Jude Emmanuel, a Birom man from Farar-Kasa in Barkin Ladi, Plateau and his wife, posed as Peace Sunday.

“They were subsequently accepted and converted to Islam and, as such, placed in the custody of the Chief Imam in Fika local government area for teaching and proper guidance.

“A day later, Abdullahi informed the Imam that needed ashes from a thunder strike spot to prepare a concoction for his ailments.

“The Imam assigned one of his sons to take him to a nearby bush. Having gotten there, the suspect collected some dust.

“On the third day, he requested to be taken to the spot to collect some dust for his wife.

“The Imam obliged and asked his son to help them get there with his motorcycle.

“On the spot, the culprits robbed the Imam’s son of his motorcycle and fled.”

The spokesman said the matter was later reported to the Fika Divisional Police Headquarters, where swift efforts were made to trail the culprits for prosecution.

On July 1, Abdulkarim said information reached the police division that the couple was sighted in Biu LGA of Borno State about to perpetrate similar act.

He added: “Fortunately, on July 5 at 1400hrs, detectives from the division reacted and apprehended the suspects.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed that they are indigenes of Yobe.”

Abdulkarim said the suspects have since confessed to committing crimes including robbery and abduction.

The spokesman advised residents to always report strangers to the police for proper investigation.