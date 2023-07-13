Assembly criticises dissolution of commissions, boards, parastatals by Gov. Bago

828 828

The Niger State House of Assembly on Tuesday criticised the dissolution of commissions, boards and parastatals by the State Governor, Mr Umaru Bago.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the assembly frowned at the dissolution following a letter he sent to the assembly.

The letter was read during the plenary in Minna on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the letter was read by the Deputy Speaker, Afiniki Dauda.

In it, Bago sought for the approval of the legislators to dissolve commissions, boards and parastatals.

READ ALSO:

· Governor speaks as gunmen kill policemen in Zamfara

· Taraba to secure N150b loan from six consortiums

· Tinubu and Burden of ministerial list, by Azu Ishiekwene

The Governor had in a statement by Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger State Government on July 10, 2023 announced the dissolution of commissions, boards, parastatals and all political appointments before May 29, 2023.

Reacting to the letter of the governor, some members, including Sani Umar (APC- Kontagora 1) and Mohammed Idris (APC-Tafa), frowned at such a decision made by the executive arm without informing the legislature.

Also, Abubakar Gomna (APC-Bosso) and Bello Bako (APC-Rijau) said the legislature was not carried along by the executive arm in its decision to dissolve the commissions, boards and parastatals.

The members lamented that they only read and heard of the news of the dissolution on pages of newspapers and other media outlets.

However, after extensive deliberations, the members unanimously resolved to approve the dissolution and urged the governor to make public announcement and due consultation with the legislative arm before taking such decisions in the future.