Court to DSS: Charge or release Emefiele within seven days

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday issued a one-week ultimatum to the Department of State Services to either charge the detained and suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to court or release him.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order in his ruling in a fundamental human rights suit instituted against the DSS and others.

The suit was filed by Emefiele.

Justice Muazu held that the DSS has the power to carry out its constitutional duties of making arrests, detaining and ensuring the prevention of internal crime.

However, he maintained that such duties must be carried out within the ambit of the law.