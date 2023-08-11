Coup: US supports ECOWAS on call for restoring democracy 

The United States has supported the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in calling for the restoration of democracy in Niger Republic.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, saying that the US was pleased with the determination of the regional body to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“Democracy is the best foundation for development, social cohesion, and stability in Niger. We stand with the Nigerien people in working toward these goals.

“We echo the ECOWAS condemnation of the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and members of the government, as well as the unacceptable conditions under which they are being held, and call for their immediate release.

“Like ECOWAS, the United States will hold the Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) accountable for the safety and security of President Mohammed Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government,” Blinken said.