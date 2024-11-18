COP29: Gov. Adeleke speaks on Osun climate change progress

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on world leaders to recommit to immediate action to stem the mounting negative consequences of climate change, listing several steps and progress Osun State has taken and achieved on it.

Governor Adeleke made these remarks when he addressed a COP29 side event in Baku, Azerbaijan, at the ongoing summit.

The governor, represented by the state’s consultant on Climate Change and Renewable Energy, Prof. Chinwe Obuaku, recalled the various technical reports from several credible agencies which pointed to a heightening negative impact of climate change, noting that the time is now for remediation, adaptation and resilience actions to save the planet.

He extended hands of collaboration to world leaders, noting: “The challenges of climate change are global while our solutions can be local, scalable, and impactful.

“Let us continue to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and invest in sustainable futures for all.

“Together, we can create a world where art, innovation, and environmental stewardship thrive side by side – a world where waste becomes wealth and resilience becomes a shared legacy.

“In Osun State, we are on a transformative journey toward climate resilience, sustainability, and economic empowerment.

“Aligned with the thematic areas of COP29, our efforts focus on adaptation, mitigation, circular economy, and inclusive development:

“Adaptation: Through our Climate Action Plan (CAP), we are equipping all sectors with the tools to assess emissions and vulnerabilities. Focal desk officers are tracking greenhouse gas data across agriculture, water, infrastructure, and health, ensuring targeted and actionable strategies;

“Circular Economy: Our state is pioneering waste-to-wealth initiatives by engaging both formal and informal players. Through waste characterisation studies and upcoming recycling hubs, we are creating economic opportunities while protecting the environment;

“Nature-Based Solutions: We are reclaiming degraded lands, such as the Onibueja dump site, where reforestation and creative reuse of waste are transforming challenges into opportunities. Our Ago-Owu Forest project further demonstrates our commitment to ecosystem restoration;

“Renewable Energy Transition: Solar mini-grids, solar farms, solar powered boreholes, solar street lights, clean cooking stoves, and partnerships with international stakeholders are ensuring a just and inclusive clean energy future;

“Inclusive Development: By mobilising women, youths, and local communities, we are creating a robust grassroots movement for climate action.”

Governor Adeleke commended Dotun Popoola’s remarkable exhibition: “Reclaimed Beauty,” exemplified the spirit of innovation and resilience that drive Osun State.

He said: “His sculptures – crafted from recycled metal and discarded materials from our dumpsites – tell the story of turning waste into wonder, and challenges into opportunities.

“His work aligns seamlessly with our circular economy goals, emphasising sustainability and cultural heritage.

“I commend the Heydar Aliyev Center for hosting this extraordinary event.

“It showcases the intersection of art, environmental stewardship, and economic empowerment – a vision we deeply embrace in Osun State.”

