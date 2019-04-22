Popular gospel artist, Chioma Jesus, and 10-year old Saxophonist, Anderson Peter, were among gospel musicians that entertained worshippers at the 2019 Praise Storm on Sunday in Abuja.

The event, held at the Velodrome, National Stadium, was organised by the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International Headquarters Annex, Abuja.

The concert was to raise a National Altar of Praise for God in the nation’s capital.

Notable artists like Victor Praise, Esther Osaji, Ayokunle Richard along side several gospel groups took turn to thrill the enthusiastic congregation who danced and sang along.

In his goodwill message, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, Founder, MFM, said there was great power in giving honour to God.

Olukoya was represented by Pastor Olumide Oni, Senior Regional Overseer, MFM.

He said: “The Bible is filled with examples of praise when we see his power released life-changing miracles, dramatic stories of the enemy being halted or defeated, hearts being changed and drawn closer to Him.

“We may not feel like it. We are struggling, we are weary or maybe we feel like He let us down.

“We think God seems distant.

“Like he is far away or does not really care about what is troubling us.

“Painful life blows and losses might have recently sent us spiralling.

“Here’s what can make a lasting difference: when we make that decision to fix our eyes on Him and really and daily give Him praise no matter what is starring us in the face.

“We suddenly then realise that God has already begun to release the grip those struggles can have over us.”

According to Olukoya, there is power in acknowledging that God is worthy above all else of worship and praise.

Citing Psalm 150: 2, he said that God deserves praise for His mighty deeds and excellent greatness.

Oni, in an interview, said one of the objectives of the concert was to show that aside firebrand prayer and deliverance, for which MFMM was known, it could also evangelise through praise and worship.

In his address, Pastor Godwin Ube, Overseer International Headquarters Annex, Utako, Abuja, said the event was all about glorifying and praising God.

Ube said the best way to bring pleasure to God was through praise and worship.