Celebrities react to Maria Chike’s pregnancy announcement

Celebrities have continued to react to the pregnancy announcement by Maria Chike, a former Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemate.

The ex-BBNaija star on her instagram account: @mariachikebenjamin, on Friday announced that she is pregnant.

The reality TV star shared an Instagram reel of herself revealing her baby bump.

She captioned it: “This chapter is called blessed. With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you.”

Chike’s pregnancy announcement has been met with a wave of congratulations from her colleagues, many of whom have taken to their social media accounts to express their excitement for the reality TV star.

An actress, Bimbo Ademoye, said: “Finalllyyyy, I can talk. Can’t wait to meet our baby, Love you friend.”

Sharing similar view, Eniooluwa Adeoluwa, a brand influencer, said: “What! I feel like I skipped 5 Chapters!😍 Congratulations Booo May God bless you and yours.”

An ex-BBNaija housemate: @ceecee_official, said: “Congratulations dear 😳🥰🥰.”

Pere Egbi, also a former BBNaija housemate, said: “Congratulations. More blessings.”

Nigerian musician, Peterpsquare, wrote: “🔥🙌❤️ blessed my dear🙏.”

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, said: “congratulations darling 😍😍”

Another Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro, also wrote: “Congratulations darling! God’s blessings!!! Glad to be finally to be able to celebrate out loud!!! May God guide and bless you and all yours!!! Xoxoxo💜💜 💜🙏.”

Dorathy Bachor, a former housemate of the BBNaija reality show, also congratulated Chike, saying: “So beautiful 😍 🥹 congratulations Maria.”

Popular content creator, Broda Shaggi, wrote: “Oh my love🥹🌸… congratulations 🎊❤️.”

