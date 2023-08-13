Catholic church organises mass wedding to assist couples

Rev. Fr Patrick Nnamani, Chaplain, St. Luke’s Chaplaincy, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, has advised newly wed couples to always have communion with God.

Nnamani gave the advice in his homily during the solemnization of matrimony of four couples on Saturday in Gwagwalada.

He further urged them to always pray together, eat together, cherish each other and never to give in to any temptation that might come through family members or friends.

“Where there is charity and love, there the God of love abides,” Nnamani said.

He said that the solemnisation would enable them to be in communion with the church.

Making a reference to the gospel reading from the book of John 2:1-11 about the wedding at Canan, Nnamani said that a marriage could be restless until it returns to the source which is God, spiritually.

According to him, marriage conducted before God and Jesus is invited, will never lack wine.

He further reminded the couples that there was a need to constantly invite Jesus to their issues, adding that “the love among you begins now”.

On his part, Ezekiel Alagboso, the President Catholic Men Organisation (CMO) said that the organisation decided to organise the wedding for the couples in furtherance of its ecclesiastical duty and injunction by God to assist one another.

Alagboso said that the aim of the mass wedding was to assist the couples to be in communion with the church.

“So these our brothers that are not in communion with the church are actually missing and we felt we could assist in that respect to bring them closer to God.

“Thank God that it is a success and we pray that God will continue to strengthen the couples in love, understanding, bless them with good health and success in the fruit of their labour,” he added.

One of the new partners, Mr Victor Nwosu while expressing gratitude to God for a dream come true, thanked the leadership of CMO and the members for creating the opportunity for them to solemnise their marriages.

“I’m very happy for this wedding. In fact it is a miracle and I’m grateful to God and the organiser.

“We are actually four couples but I feel that mine is special because I was not ready for it yet but God has used CMO to make it happen. With this, I will now have a good relationship with God,” Nwosu said.

The mass wedding was organised by Catholic Men Organisation of St. Luke’s Chaplaincy, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in furtherance of its duty and to encourage non – communicants to be in communion with the church.