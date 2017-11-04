Catholic Bishop floors incumbent to emerge Adamawa new CAN Chairman

The Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has voted Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza to replace the controversial Chairman of the body, Bishop Mike Moses.

The Catholic cleric polled 49 votes against Moses’s 34 votes.

He said in his post-election speech that he was called by members of CAN to serve and put the Association on sound and solid ground in the state.

Anglican Bishop Ibrahim Anfani was elected the vice Chairman.

Pastor Tony Elishama was voted as the Secretary.

Mamza, who commended the immediate past leadership of CAN for organizing the election without any delay, noted that his leadership will not only operate a transparent leadership, but will not tolerate any act that can tarnish the image of Christianity in the state.

The CAN National Secretary, who was the observer of the election, Dr. Musa Asake, enjoined Christians to avoid heating up the association with politics but remain a truly body of Christ.

While speaking after the results of the election was announced, the National President of the Youth Wing of CAN, Engr. Daniel Kadzai, said the coming on board of Dr. Mamza as CAN chairman will restore the lost glory of the association in the state.

Kadzai lamented that the immediate past leadership of CAN in the state did not only turn the association into a private estate, but it has become an extension of any ruling party in office.

Kadzai, who expressed satisfaction with the election Dr. Mamza as chairman, pointed out that CAN has lost direction in the state and it was moving towards becoming a political party.