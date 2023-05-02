Cancer Scare: We’ve banned importation of Indomie noodles – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control said it has banned the importation of Indomie noodles into the country.

Director General of the Agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday.

Adeyeye said: “Indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years.

“It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list.

“It is not allowed in Nigeria and, therefore, not registered by NAFDAC.

“What we are doing is an extra caution to ensure that the product is not smuggled in and, if so, our post marketing surveillance would detect it.

“We also want to be sure that the spices used for the Indomie and other noodles in Nigeria are tested.

“That is what NAFDAC Food Safety and Applied Nutrition and Post Marketing Surveillance are doing this week at the production facilities and in the market respectively.”

Adeyeye, who said the Agency will begin random sampling of indomie noodles, including the seasoning, from the production facilities from Tuesday, promised that Nigerians will be duly updated with the outcome of the investigation.