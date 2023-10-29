CAC President eulogises late Prophet Olowere at grand burial

A renowned Christian prophet in Ibadan, Prophet Michael Olowere, popularly known as Baba Automatic, was on Saturday buried amidst pomp and pageantry.

The President, Christ Apostolic Church Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Segun Oladele, spoke at the event.

He said: “Olowere has entered into his reward and rest.”

Oladele, who preached on the topic: “Death of the Man of God,” said God was the one who fixed the time and manner of death of every human.

He described the deceased as humility personified and someone who served God with all of his being, urging everyone to emulate Olowere’s virtues.

He said: “He will be missed sorely not only in Christ Apostolic Church, but the body of Christ at large, as he was not after the mundane things of the world but in propagating the Gospel of Christ.

“Olowere’s name has been written in gold in the history of the church.

“Righteousness exalts a nation and the preachers are those who preached righteousness.”

Oladele noted with concern that Nigeria in spite of being blessed was not where it should be presently.

He said: “We should have no business with suffering from poverty, but because there is no righteousness in the country.

“Preachers, pastors and prophets are those who preached righteousness.

“They are the ones that tell their members: ‘You must go out to demonstrate that we are the light of the world and salt of the earth.”

“So, when they behave and act righteously, then we will begin to see the fruits of righteousness and that makes the preachers the very pillar and the power behind every nation.”

Speaking also, the first son of the late Prophet Olowere, Pastor Sam Olowere, said his father was a man of God to the core not in title, but in character and sacrifice.

“In every area, he showed himself as one who was sent to fulfill his mandate and every single part of his life he used it for the ministry,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other religious ministers present at the burial ceremony included Apostle Solomon Mustapha and Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, the General Evangelist, CAC Nigeria and Overseas.

Also Read:

They described the deceased as a true man of God who had great impact on the church of God.

NAN reports that Prophet Michael Olowere, founder of CAC Oke Imole District Coordinating Council, died at age 100 in Oyo town, where he was taken to rest and be cared for.

He was buried at a mausoleum built at CAC Oke Imole at Ashi in Ibadan, with the burial service featuring the performance of Hallelujah Chorus composed by George Handel.