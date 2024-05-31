AFCON 2023: Otu gifts Super Eagles player N10m

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has gifted the Super Eagles forward, Teresa Moffi, N10 million for winning the silverware with the Super Eagles at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles player received the gift on Thursday night in Calabar alongside his father and younger brother.

Otu also commended the player for being a good ambassador of Cross River and for leading an exemplary life for the youths of the State to emulate.

The governor promised continued support for the Nice of France player, adding that his administration remained committed to youths and sport development as a way of curbing youth restiveness and creating opportunities for them.

He said: “I am particularly delighted that you represented the State well and the fact that you have been a good ambassador of the youths in the State and beyond.

“Like you, we have so many talents across the State and we will continue to create opportunities for them to blossom.

“It is for that reason that we are making a lot of investment on youth and sports development.”

Otu also commended the Super Eagles player for his support to sport development in the State.

Earlier, Moffi had donated N1 million to Pelican Stars FC in addition to the donation of 25 balls each to the team and Calabar Rovers.

Also Read:

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that silver medal winning Eagles player currently plays for Nice of France.

He moved to Nice in 2023 after playing for FC Lorient of France and Belgian club, KV Kortrijk.

Moffi, who is among the players invited for the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic in June, debuted for the senior national team in 2021.