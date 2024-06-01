Debt: Abuja Electricity to disconnect police, army, others

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has announced that it will start to disconnect customers with outstanding bills from its network by June 3, 2024.

It disclosed this on Saturday in a release, titled: “Notice of power disconnection for customers with outstanding bills.”

Listing all the affected customers which include: Nigerian Army Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Defence Headquarters, and Nigerian Police Force, the power distribution firm, said: “This is to inform the general public that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.”

It explained that timely payment of electricity bills was crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of its infrastructure, and ensuring “we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.

“We therefore urge all customers with debts to pay all outstanding bills before the deadline to avoid service interruption.”

Other affected customers are: Federal Capital Development Authority, Niger State Government, Nigerian Army Barracks, Power House, SGF House I, Head of Service, Federal Ministry of Education, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Federal Ministry of Industry, and Federal Ministry of Trade.

Others are: Federal Ministry of Interior, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, National Stadium, Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall, Federal Ministry of Finance, Federal Ministry of Education, National Planning Commission (Budget), Federal Ministry of Works, and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Abuja.

The statement noted that all other customers owing AEDC would not be spared and advised that they should pay before the deadline.

It added: “For further inquiries, please contact us at 08039070070 or via our social media handles @abujaelectricity. You can also reach us on WhatsApp at 08152141414 or 08152151515.”