Wema Bank rewards customers with N10m in 5 for 5 promo grand finale 

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has announced 124 winners in the Grand Finale of the third season of its reward initiative, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo—bringing the winners for the season to a total of 1200.

The Grand Finale held on May 31st, 2024, at the Wema Bank Head Office in Lagos.

Introduced in 2019, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is a revolutionary reward initiative established by Wema Bank with a set goal of rewarding the Bank’s active and loyal customers for their support of the brand and its products. Designed to maintain transparency and objectivity, the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo is executed through monthly raffle draws supervised by top regulatory bodies and exclusive to the bank’s actively transacting customers based on the minimum requirements for each season.

The first two seasons of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo saw a total of 1,177 Wema Bank customers receive a N63.3 million total cash prize and the just concluded Season 3 raised the bar exceptionally high.

Season 3 of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo launched in July 2023 with a N90,000,000 cash prize for both Naira and Domiciliary (Dollar) Wema Bank account holders across the country. Over a 10-month span, the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 toured Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Uyo, UNILAG, Akure, Enugu, Benin, Osogbo and for the Grand Finale, Lagos. Each monthly draw disbursed a N9,000,000 cash prize excluding the 6th draw in Akure which disbursed N8,000,000, leaving a N1,000,000 deficit that was carried forward to the Grand Finale, bringing the Grand Finale cash prize to N10,000,000; 2 winners of N1,000,000 each, 12 Domiciliary Account winners of N250,000 each, 30 winners of N100,000 each and 80 winners of N25,000 each. In attendance at the Grand Finale of Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 were Representatives of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lotteries Board and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), among other dignitaries.

Disclosing the Bank’s motivation for launching the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo, Tunde Mabawonku, Wema Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, referenced the Bank’s commitment to giving back to its customers and providing an exceptionally rewarding banking experience for them. “What you see today as an instrument of positive impact and transformation began with a vision set in 2019. Since becoming a National Bank, we had been on a success streak with the launch of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, our female-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, our USSD solution *945# and a host of others. What stood out for us is how receptive our customers have been through the years, supporting us, welcoming our solutions, and embracing each innovation with open arms. The success reflected in our numbers could not have been possible without the loyalty that we have enjoyed from our customers, so we set our sights on a greater vision—to go beyond the ‘usual’ in our promise of providing customers with a seamless and rewarding banking experience. This vision was brought to life when we launched the 5 for 5 Promo in 2019 and I take this moment to appreciate every person who has contributed to the success of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo and joined us in bringing this vision to reality”.

Elucidating the profound impact generated by the 5 for 5 Promo, Ayodele Olojede, Wema Bank’s Divisional Head of Retail and SME, added, “I am honoured to have had the privilege of assuming office in the preliminary stages of Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, witnessing first-hand the impact that we created in many lives, families, businesses and even careers across our diverse customer base throughout the season. We’ve had winners who were NYSC Corps Members, Business Owners, Corporate Employees, Parents, Students, and several other demographics from all over Nigeria and honestly, being here today at the Grand Finale leaves a bittersweet feeling. While the Grand Finale attests to the impactful journey that we have traversed through the past 10 months, it also marks the end of the Season. I am beyond proud of the transformative impact we have generated over the course of the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 and the Bank is honoured by the privilege that our customers have given us to serve them. I thank every one of our customers for choosing Wema Bank. The rewards never end with us so keep using your Wema Bank account for all transactions. You have nothing to lose but have EVERYTHING to gain with Wema Bank”.

The Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo stands out for its inclusivity, diversity and positive impact, touching the lives of hundreds of Nigerians of different ages, social statuses, interests, qualifications and lifestyles. While the 3rd Season of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo has officially come to a wrap, the footprints left by the remarkable initiative remain imprinted in the hearts and lives of all Wema Bank customers who have benefitted from the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo.

Wema Bank continues to offer a plethora of rewards for customers via its Deals & Discounts feature on the ALAT App, its social media platforms and a host of other avenues championed by the bank.