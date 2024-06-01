Hajj 2024: NAHCON expresses concern on use of Nusuk ID cards, urges Nigerian pilgrims to comply

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has expressed concern over the country’s pilgrims being arrested or prevented from accessing the Masjidul Haram in Makkah over non possession of Nusuk ID cards.

The concern was expressed in a press statement issued by the Commission and circulated among media houses, on Saturday.

NAHCON said it had at different fora with State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Hajj Tour Operators in Nigeria before the commencement of Hajj airlift, stressed the importance of the NUSUK ID card as a crucial document required for identification and access to the masha’er during the Hajj exercise.

The statement clarified: “The highest religious body of Saudi Arabia has issued a fatwa in this regard making it mandatory for every pilgrim to obtain a Hajj permit for the wellbeing of all”.

Following this, NAHCON directed mandatory possession of NUSUK ID Cards, saying that all pilgrims must collect their NUSUK ID cards on arrival in Makkah from the Mutawwif officials (if they have not already done so) at designated distribution points.

It added that pilgrims could inquire about collection procedures from the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards or Tour Operators they registered with.

The Commission also demanded that pilgrims must always be with their NUSUK cards, as they are the recognized means of identifying pilgrims and for having access to key areas during Hajj including boarding buses to the Hajj rites precincts.

The statement pointed out that pilgrims with smartphones can download the NUSUK app from play store or itunes stores, using their passport and visa numbers to activate and access digital copies of their NUSUK cards.

NACHON noted that for emphasis, those without smartphones should contact their pilgrims’ board officials for assistance.

The statement reads in part: “Security Concerns: Be vigilant and aware of the presence of illegal pilgrims attempting to steal and use NUSUK ID cards to gain access to the Masha’er. Guard your cards carefully and report any suspicious activity to the nearest authorities.

“NAHCON also urges all State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Tour Operators to: Emphasise the importance of NUSUK ID cards to registered pilgrims during their pre-departure briefings and periodic engagements with pilgrims.

“Assist pilgrims in collecting their NUSUK cards if needed and liaise with their respective field offices for this purpose”.

NAHCON warned that there are severe penalties for anyone caught performing or aiding others to perform Hajj illegally.

The penalties according to it include: “A fine of SR10,000; Six months imprisonment, as well as immediate deportation and banning from Saudi Arabia for 10 years.

The Commission stated that it understands that some pilgrims may have misplaced their NUSUK cards, saying in such cases, concerned pilgrims should contact their respective state pilgrims’ officials or NAHCON’s operational office in Makkah for assistance.

It urged all pilgrims to adhere strictly to the guidelines to avoid any inconvenience or disruption in their spiritual journey.

Similarly, the commission warned against harbouring or aiding illegal pilgrims, expressing commitment to ensuring a smooth and safe Hajj experience for all Nigerian pilgrims.