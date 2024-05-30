Tinubu condoles with Jimi Agbaje over passing of his son

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of Bunmi Agbaje, the first son of Jimi Agbaje.

Agbaje was the 2015 Peoples Democratic Party’s Governorship candidate, but he lost out to the eventual winner Akinwunmi Ambode.

He was also the 2019 Lagos State gubernatorial election candidate for PDP in the 2019 general elections.

President Tinubu condoles with Agbaje and the entire family over this tragic loss, acknowledging that nothing can be more agonizing than losing a child.

Also Read:

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for the Agbaje family.

The President assured the bereaved family of his thoughts and support in this moment of grief.