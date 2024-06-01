Hajj 2024: NAHCON warns intending pilgrims against drugs smuggling

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has warned intending pilgrims for the 2024 pilgrimage to refrain from travelling with illicit drugs such as kola nuts, cigarettes and others into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara.

She signed it on behalf of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mallam Jalal Ahmad Arabi.

The statement reminded pilgrims that as a nation deeply rooted in religious and cultural heritage, Saudi Arabia holds strict laws against drug trafficking, the penalty for which is death.

To this end, NAHCON reminded the pilgrims that the purpose of their trip to Saudi Arabia is for worship, therefore, they should not be distracted by acts that would violate the sanctity of their Hajj.

The statement restated: “Hajj period is a time for spiritual reflection and prayers that should be approached with reverence and respect for the laws and customs of the host country.

“On the other hand, the Commission’s management warns intending pilgrims to beware of being used as conduit for any illicit trade without their knowledge. Therefore, they are advised to be extra vigilant over their bags at the airports to avoid implantation of prohibited items to their luggage unawares.

“Pilgrims are urged to uphold their honour and dignity and that of the country, as any individual caught smuggling prohibited items not only brings shame upon themselves but also tarnishes the reputation of their nation.”

Similarly, NAHCON advised State Pilgrims Boards to collaborate fully with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and other related agencies in ensuring that persons planning to smuggle items prohibited in Saudi Arabia are apprehended to avoid embarrassment to the country and unnecessary delays during screening in both countries.