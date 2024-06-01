You can’t question Allah’s will — Emir Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said that it is not in the place of any human to question the will of Allah.

Emir Sanusi gave the admonition in a sermon at the Kofar Arewa Central Mosque during Jumma’t prayer on Friday.

He spoke on the significance of belief in God’s omnipotence, especially as the Islamic calendar approaches Zhul Hijja, a month known for its spiritual benefits.

He said: “Whoever believes that Allah alone gives everything must take the decision of Allah wholeheartedly.

“No one asks Allah’s reasons for anything.

“We were told that whoever did not accept destiny is from Allah, his belief is not complete.

“One should be thankful in times of good and bad situations.

“We must believe that whatever happens to us is predestined from God and what we couldn’t have is from Him.”

After the sermon, Emir Sanusi led the congregation in prayers.