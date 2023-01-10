Businessman, 40, in court for alleged N9m fraud

Erhima Oghenetega, 40, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N9 million under false pretense.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 18, 2022, at Ikorodu , Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendant approached and convinced the complainant, Sade Obioha, to invest in cow skin business.

The prosecutor said that the defendant told the complainant to pay for a 40-feet container loaded with cow-hide and skin (also known as Ponmo) at N9 million.

Akeem added that the defendant promised Obioha that the shipment would arrive from Turkey within three weeks of payment.

He said that after the payment, all efforts by the complainant to receive her shipment or money failed.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also gave the complainant a dud cheque which was dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient fund.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 1 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, B. O Osunsanmi, granted the defendant to bail in the sum of N600,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Feb. 6 for mention.