Buhari’s delegation calls in on Musa Gwadabe’s family, says we lost a symbol of good leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari followed up his condolence to the family of the late All Progressives Congress, APC pillar, Musa Gwadabe with a mission to the deceased’s home in Kano and a fitting tribute to the former Labour Minister, describing him as a symbol of good leadership and values.

Represented by a delegation led by Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Defence, President Buhari told the family that he shared the sadness of the family and his thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of mourning.

He said the late APC strongman was a “symbol of selfless leadership and led a life committed to values. His simplicity and humility are worthy examples for all,” adding that “the strength and resilience he showed supporting me and the party are a source of inspiration to future generations of politicians. May his soul rest in peace.”

All 12 children of the deceased and their mother, Hajiya Amina were greeted by the delegation and prayers were said for the eternal repose of their father, for a successful end of tenure of the President and for peace and stability in the country.

A friend of the deceased, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, one-time Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family, commended the President for keeping in touch with supporters and admirers.

They wished him good health and a fulfilling end to his two-term tenure.

The delegation included the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar.