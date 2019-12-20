President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness and shock over the passing of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Imo North Senatorial District.

In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, the president commiserated with the family of the late distinguished senator.

He also condoled with the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and the government and people of Imo State on the tragic transition.

President Buhari averred that as a politician and community leader, late Uwajumogu dedicated his life to service.

He observed that this quality had eminently earned him the trust of the people of Okigwe zone in Imo, who elected him to represent them first, in the State House of Assembly, where he served as Speaker, and later, in the Senate.

The President noted that from “the torrent of tributes that have greeted his unfortunate demise, it is clear that Senator Uwajumogu served his constituency and fatherland well’’.

While praying for divine comfort for all who mourned him, the president also prayed God to grant rest to the soul of the senator.