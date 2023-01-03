Buhari greets former Minister of External Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends of Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi in celebrating his 81st birthday, January 4, 2023, rejoicing with the former Minister of External Affairs on many years of impactful service to the nation.

President Buhari lauds the scholar and administrator for his patriotism, and visionary leadership, which shaped the country’s foreign policy and increased influence in Africa and across the globe, particularly the creation of the Technical Aid Corps that shared professional skills with other nations.

The President notes the courage and experience that Prof. Bolaji brought into every opportunity to serve the nation, and the lasting changes in strengthening political, diplomatic and academic institutions, with ideas that generations will continue to enjoy and update.

As the former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute for International Affairs (NIIA) celebrates another age, President Buhari affirms his relevance and influence in the country’s historic transitions, reforms and growth, appreciating his voice of wisdom and knowledge which continues to guide leaders.

The President prays for Prof Akinyemi’s good health and strength, and blessings upon the family.