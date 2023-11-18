BridgeAfric set for grand launch in Lagos, Paris

In a dazzling spectacle set to illuminate the African entertainment scene, bridgeAfric, a revolutionary initiative led by the dynamic Victoria Nkong, is gearing up for its grand launch.

This was made public in a press release by Adejuwon Osunnuyi, the firm’s Communications Director.

“With an unwavering commitment to uniting Africa’s diverse cultures, preserving its rich heritage, and showcasing an authentic image to the world, bridgeAfric is poised to make a significant impact in the global entertainment landscape, Nkong stated.

“Nkong, the President of BridgeAfrica, recognizes the discrepancy between the global perception of Africa and the vibrant reality of its culture. In response to this, bridgeAfric was born, set to be officially launched next week in a star-studded event that promises to be a celebration of African creativity” said Osunnuyi.

The inaugural launch of bridgeAfric is in two-fold, with the African edition taking place at the prestigious Alliance Francais in Ikoyi, Lagos, on November 22, 2023.

The European launch, the release indicated, is scheduled for January 31, 2024, in the enchanting city of Paris, France.

The launch events are expected to attract top-tier corporate executives, African Artistes, music and entertainment stakeholders, celebrities, corporate executives, local and international media.

Nkong, also an Associate Producer of the renowned All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), shares the organisation’s primary focus on connecting African creatives, especially in the music industry.

The goal of the launch of Osunnuyi stated is to bridge the entertainment gap within Africa and forge stronger connections between Africa and the rest of the world.

Osunnuyi restated: “bridgeAfric’s primary objective is to promote and showcase African artists, providing them with platforms to reach a global audience beyond their home countries,” Nkong explained. “This initiative encompasses developing talents in the francophone world, ensuring visibility in anglophone regions, and fostering collaborations through showcases and tours across the continent.

“Our organisation also extends its support to business owners, investors, and creatives by assisting in curating and implementing projects across the continent. Through strategic collaboration with African creatives and global partners, BridgeAfric fosters an environment conducive to growth and innovation”.

With veritable connections in approximately 35 African countries and counting, bridgeAfric operates under the umbrella of Qtaby Events, a major player in the African creative industry with an extensive global network.

The leadership team at bridgeAfric brings decades of experience in talent management, development, talent booking, project facilitation, and cross-continental artist collaborations.