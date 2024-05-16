Shettima to chair dialogue on gains of Tinubu’s one year in office

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, will on Friday May 17, 2024, chair a high-level dialogue on advancing the gains made within the first year of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event is part of efforts by the Tinubu administration to leverage international cooperation in delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the Vice President’s keynote address titled, “Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda Through Enhanced International Cooperation: Imperatives, Opportunities and Challenges”, will set the tone for discussions at the forum aimed at laying the groundwork for the collaborative efforts that will propel Nigeria towards a future of enriched international cooperation.

According to him, the dialogue “is not just a ceremonial gathering, it is a strategic confluence of leaders and thinkers in government, the international development community and civil society, geared towards deliberating on how to advance the gains made in the first year of the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Senator Hadejia explained that the event will examine the work done by the administration in the past one year and the areas for consolidation.

“We have embarked on this path of economic revitalization, social empowerment and infrastructural development, while navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving global space,” he stated.

Senator Hadejia added that the high-level dialogue will provide a comprehensive analysis of the government policy priority and delivery mechanisms that have been instrumental in translating the President’s vision into tangible results.

“This introspective analysis will enable us to celebrate our successes, learn from our challenges and refine our strategies moving forward.”

Making further inputs on the objectives of the high-level dialogue, Senior Special Assistant to the President on International Cooperation, Dapo Oyewole, said discussions at the event will focus on how to strengthen international alliances to create a multiplier effect of the administration’s collective efforts.

He listed the objectives of the high-level dialogue to include to “articulate and deliberate on the policy priorities, delivery mechanisms, successes and challenges of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the past year and opportunities in the year ahead; highlight and discuss key areas where international cooperation between the government, international partners and investors can significantly catalyse the delivery of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and develop an Action Plan on how to leverage development financing and technical collaboration through international cooperation for enhanced and accelerated impact and achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”