ICPC reaffirms dedication to combat terrorism financing as a way of preventing illicit financial flows

In view of the unabated rise in terrorism and financial misconduct, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reaffirmed its dedication to combatting terrorism financing as a means to curtail illicit financial activities.

The ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, reiterated the commitment on Wednesday during a Multi-Stakeholders’ National Dialogue on preventing terrorism financing and violent extremism, organized by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in partnership with Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) and the Inter-Governmental Action Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA ECOWAS), held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement released on Thursday and signed by Demola Bakare, fsi, Ag. Director, Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson for the Commission.

According to the statement, Dr. Aliyu, in his address at the event, emphasized the Commission’s role as a beacon of hope, particularly in Nigeria’s North-Eastern region.

“He underscored ICPC’s relentless efforts in conveying a resolute message to the Nigerian populace, affirming its steadfast commitment to combat terrorism financing directly.

“According to him, by targeting the root causes of illicit financial flows, ICPC aims not only to disrupt terrorist funding channels but also to uphold the integrity of global financial systems.

“The ICPC Chairman also outlined the Commission’s determination to dismantle intricate networks facilitating illicit financial flows, which sustain terrorism through arms procurement, terrorist recruitment and operational logistics.

“He stressed the essential nature of addressing terrorism financing, highlighting its pivotal role in debilitating extremist groups’ operational capacities and restoring peace and security to the northeast region of the country,” the statement partly read.

Furthermore, Dr. Aliyu identified poverty and illiteracy as key drivers of terrorism in Nigeria noting that addressing these underlying issues is imperative to combat extremism and violent dissent.

The ICPC boss emphasized the direct correlation between governance failures, corruption and the prevalence of poverty and illiteracy, emphasizing the ICPC’s proactive role in combating these vices to prevent the proliferation of extremism and terrorism.

“Recognizing the complexity of the fight against terrorism financing, Dr. Aliyu emphasized ICPC’s readiness to lead collaborative efforts with international partners, law enforcement agencies and financial institutions noting that ICPC’s efforts not only align with its mandate to prevent and combat corruption but also play a crucial role in safeguarding national and global security against the scourge of terrorism.

He was of the view that through a comprehensive strategy encompassing identification, tracking, and disruption of illicit funds fueling terrorist activities, the ICPC is upholding its mandate to combat corruption and significantly contribute to national and global security,” it added.

In his remarks, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, Executive Director of CISLAC, echoed concerns over the escalating financing of terrorist activities in Nigeria, citing adverse global terrorism indices and recent government identifications of entities involved in terrorism financing.

The CISLAC boss, therefore, stressed the need for collective action among stakeholders to combat terrorism and its adverse effects on poverty rates and internal displacement in the country.

Similarly, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), highlighted the prolonged suffering endured by Nigerians in the Northeast due to insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

The EFCC chairman said that despite numerous interventions, the situation persists, necessitating collaborative efforts among anti-graft agencies, military and para-military organizations to combat terrorism financing effectively.